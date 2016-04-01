Oregon Zoo's first California condor egg of 2016 hatches

The first chick of the Oregon Zoo’s Calfiornia condor season needed a little help coming out its shell this week. (Photo: Liz Musich / Oregon Zoo)

The year's first California condor egg has hatched, with some help from the Oregon Zoo.

The egg was laid in late January. Earlier this month, zoo officials noticed it was having problems breathing, so they swapped it out from the parents and planted a dummy egg.

Then, they helped ease the bird out, and it hatched this week. The California condor is listed as a critically endangered species.

The young chick will now be cared for and eventually taken to a wild release site.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.