Deputies investigate body recovered from Willamette River near St. John's Bridge

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body recovered from the Willamette River near the St. John's Bridge Thursday night.

River Patrol deputies responded to the report of a body seen in the Willamette River by a person fishing from the Cathedral Park dock. The body was about 30 feet from the easternmost pier under the St. Johns Bridge.

MCSO River patrol units arrived and recovered the body of a deceased adult.

The body was taken to the Cathedral Park boat ramp.

Deputies said the body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.

