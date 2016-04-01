Ashland police rescue deer stuck in tree - KPTV - FOX 12

Ashland police rescue deer stuck in tree

ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police in Ashland on Wednesday rescued a deer who got stuck in a tree. 

The Ashland Police Department posted about the rescue on its Facebook page.  

Police say the deer became caught in the tree and could not free itself.

Officers used a hydraulic jack and spread the tree trunk out far enough so the deer could squeeze through, and it hopped away.

