Washington County Detective on child sex arrest: "It’s a huge issue here"

A registered sex offender is back in jail, charged with luring an underage boy for sex.

Detectives say David McHarg, 57, of Aloha was communicating with a 15-year-old boy from California via Facebook, but deputies were tipped off and took over the conversation, assuming the teen’s identity.

Not long after, they say McHarg lured who he thought was the boy to Portland for sex, but when he arrived at the airport detectives were waiting instead.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say there could be more victims.

“A lot of adults are finding it very easy to meet kids and teenagers through these apps and they feel very anonymous because of the internet,” said Washington County Detective Robert Rookhuyzen.

Rookhuyzen spent six years as one of the dozen or so people working exclusively in the WCSO’s Child Crimes Unit, investigating cases just like this.

“I think it shocks people that we have more people working on child abuse matters than we do robberies, homicides, burglaries, property crimes,” he added. “It is a huge issue here.”

He says, at a minimum, parents needs to be friends with their kids on their social media platforms, and regularly check-in on what they’re doing and who they’re talking to.

He also says online predators don’t need weeks to groom your child – it only takes a matter of hours.

“I’ve had hundreds of cases involving child victims over the last six years and many of them involve same-day meet ups,” he said. “So it can be that fast.”

If you have any suspicions about inappropriate behavior, deputies encourage you to contact them. They do pose as children in online forums and on social media networks, but its parents who are the first line of defense.

“It’s a huge issue, it’s way more common than people think,” he said. “Your children should be complaining that you’re too nosy. That’s how on top of this you need to be.”

