Portland company partnered up with Microsoft to create 'HoloLens'

Holograms are here, and with what Microsoft just unveiled on Thursday, pretty soon things like Skype or FaceTime might seem too "flat".

Sending a message the way Princess Leia did in Star Wars might soon be possible.

Microsoft just rolled out it's "HoloLens" product in it's annual Build Conference, and a Portland company is behind the creation that uses what's called "augmented reality".

"So, imagine putting a digital object onto a table, or having a character come into your living room," said Raven Zachary, Founding Partner at Object Theory.

The Portland-Based company Object Theory partnered up with Microsoft to help make HoloLens. With their work, pretty soon seeing holograms may become a regular thing.

"Our whole world is three dimensions, right? We live in a three-dimensional world, so to bring technology into that world, versus having to look at it in just a two-dimensional space. Huge opportunities are going to be opened up for society."

The possibilities are already being tested, like how NASA can virtually take people to Mars. Lowes customers can pick out cabinets and sinks, for example, and use a hologram to place those things into their kitchens.

People may even soon see the technology pop up in the world of medicine, in classrooms, and even video games.

"Essentially, it's kind of taking the screen sharing in the Skype universe and moving it ahead 50 years in technology."

Zachary told FOX 12, he thinks Portland could become a hub of innovation for both virtual and augmented reality companies. He said the location between two already hi-tech cities, Seattle and San Francisco, makes Portland a prime spot for growth in this industry.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.