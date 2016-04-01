Portland's first-ever Pints for Parkinson's fundraiser kicks off

Several Portland-area places known for their beer are taking part in the first-ever Pints for Parkinson's fundraiser.

April is Parkinson's Awareness Month, and a local group has a way for people to help those with Parkinson's – just by buying some beer.

Several Portland-area places known for their beer, including Brix Tavern, are taking part in the first-ever Pints for Parkinson's fundraiser.

Catering to people who love beer, the fundraiser offers a $15 card that gets punched out at participating businesses when you come to get your free pint.

"So you get a great value. You get to support people who have Parkinson's. You get to see that support help them right now, today," said Philip Hodapp, chief development officer at the Brian Grant Foundation.

Hodapp has had Parkinson's for 18 years now and he is with the Brian Grant Foundation. He said it really helps people like him get through daily routines that can sometimes be challenging.

"There are exercises and things that can help me, and we really want to focus on helping people discover what those are for them, because everybody's a little bit different," he said.



It is something the man behind the organization, former Portland Trail Blazer Brian Grant, understands too. He was diagnosed with Young-Onset Parkinson's disease eight years ago.



Grant hopes that with each pint, people might also learn more about how his organization encourages others to eat right and stay fit, whether they have Parkinson's or not.

"Thanks to local vendors here in Portland, they've given an opportunity to the public to be able to contribute to the Brian Grant Foundation by buying these cards for $15," he said.

You can also get one of those $15 cards at Brix Tavern or one of the participating restaurants. More information is available at BrianGrant.org.

Portland will also host the World Parkinson Congress in September. It will bring together physicians, neuroscientists and other health professionals.

