Man critically injured in Washougal shooting, suspect arrested

A man was critically injured after a shooting in Washougal Thursday night, according to Clark County Dispatch.

The shooting happened in the area of 27th Street and E Street around 9:46 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the 23-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the victim and shooter knew each other, and there was a fight that led to the shooting.

A woman who knows both men said she was shocked something like this could happen.

"It's numbing knowing that people who are so close to me in my hometown to do something like this to each other. Everything is getting crazy lately," she said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition after undergoing surgery, according to police.

According to the Washougal Police Department, Trevor Hauzenberger, 23, was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

Hauzenberger was booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with assault in the 1st degree.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

