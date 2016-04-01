Aminu leads Trail Blazers to 116-109 win over Celtics

Al-Farouq Aminu scored a career-high 28 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers extended their winning streak at home to a season-high six games with a 116-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

With only six regular-season games remaining, Portland (40-31) holds the sixth seed in the West. Boston (39-37) entered as the East's fourth seed, but fell to sixth with the loss.

CJ McCollum added 17 points and Damian Lillard had 14 for Portland, helping to avenge a 116-93 blowout loss to the Celtics two weeks ago in Boston.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 22 points.

