Off-duty firefighter dies after being hit by car in Vancouver

An off-duty firefighter died after being struck by a car while walking near his home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Northeast 112th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said Friday that Andrew Miller, 27, was treated at the scene by two crews from the Vancouver Fire Department, and was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this case.

"We are proud of Andrew and all that he accomplished. The news is a tremendous loss to both Andrew's family and the Vancouver Fire Department family," said Vancouver Fire Chief Joe Molina.

Andrew was a member of the Vancouver Fire Department since September 2011. He grew up in Spokane, Washington, and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in Fire Science from Spokane Community College.

"This is a very sad day for the city. The entire Vancouver City Council extends our condolences to the Miller family," said Vancouver Mayor Timothy D. Leavitt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vancouver Firefighters Community Assistance Fund at 2807 N.W. Fruit Valley Road.

