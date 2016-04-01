Deputies: Scappoose man killed in crash in Washington Co.

A Scappoose man was killed after crashing into a power pole near Hillsboro Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash at around 4:17 p.m. at Southwest River Road, south of Southwest Rosedale Road.

A 2003 GMC Denali was driving south on Southwest River Road, went off the right side of the road, and rolled over after hitting a power pole, according to deputies.

The driver, Jud Nelson, 51, of Scappoose, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said River Road was closed for three hours, but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

