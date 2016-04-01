Dump truck crash knocks down power pole in Gresham

Southeast 190th Avenue in Gresham was briefly closed Thursday after a dump truck crashed into a power pole and knocked it over.

Gresham police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. between Division and Yamhill.

SE 190th closed, Division to Yamhill. Dump truck knocked down power poles. Oops pic.twitter.com/koFQazisqN — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) March 31, 2016

Police said there is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

