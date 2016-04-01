Dump truck crash knocks down power pole in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Dump truck crash knocks down power pole in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR

Southeast 190th Avenue in Gresham was briefly closed Thursday after a dump truck crashed into a power pole and knocked it over.

Gresham police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. between Division and Yamhill.

Police said there is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

No injuries were reported. 

