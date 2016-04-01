Urban Gleaners receives donation from Papa Murphy's during Blazer game

Urban Gleaners is an organization that collects food donations and takes it to local agencies

During halftime of Thursday night’s Blazer game, Papa Murphy’s presented a $5,000 check to Urban Gleaners.

This is the second year in a row Papa Murphy’s has given to this organization.

Employees and management also plans on volunteering with Urban Gleaner Projects.

