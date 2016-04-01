Urban Gleaners receives donation from Papa Murphy's during Blazer game

Urban Gleaners receives donation from Papa Murphy's during Blaze - KPTV - FOX 12

Urban Gleaners is an organization that collects food donations and takes it to local agencies Urban Gleaners is an organization that collects food donations and takes it to local agencies
During halftime of Thursday night’s Blazer game, Papa Murphy’s presented a $5,000 check to Urban Gleaners.

Urban Gleaners is a volunteer group that picks up food and takes it to local agencies to feed the hungry.

This is the second year in a row Papa Murphy’s has given to this organization.

Employees and management also plans on volunteering with Urban Gleaner Projects.

