April Fools! Washington Co. Sheriff's Office announces launch of feline patrol unit

The Washington County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit will get some extra help Friday with the launch of their new feline patrol unit!

PRESS RELEASE - Sheriff’s Office Announces Launch of New Patrol Feline Unit https://t.co/B7wGuPmfDO LND pic.twitter.com/oKIKDvB4ik — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) April 1, 2016

According to deputies, as part of the pre-employment screening, feline applicants will submit a voluntary screening for catnip usage.

Deputies added they optimistic in the potential for this pilot program, and do not forsee any possible CATastrophes.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also wanted to wish everyone a happy and safe April Fools' Day!

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.