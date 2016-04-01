April Fools! Washington Co. Sheriff's Office announces launch of - KPTV - FOX 12

April Fools! Washington Co. Sheriff's Office announces launch of feline patrol unit

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Washington County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit will get some extra help Friday with the launch of their new feline patrol unit!

According to deputies, as part of the pre-employment screening, feline applicants will submit a voluntary screening for catnip usage.

Deputies added they optimistic in the potential for this pilot program, and do not forsee any possible CATastrophes.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also wanted to wish everyone a happy and safe April Fools' Day!

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.