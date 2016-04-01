PPB announces extra patrols after increased number of traffic deaths

The Portland Police Bureau announced Friday they will be conducting extra traffic safety patrols throughout Portland due to the increased number of traffic deaths this year.

PPB said their Traffic Division has so far investigated 12 fatal crashes in 2016. At this time last year, there had only been 7 fatal crashes.

Officials said the majority of the crashes have involved pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycle riders.

According to a press release, PPB’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team averages about 14 cases during the first three months of the year.

So far, officers have responded to 23 fatal or serious injury crashes this year.

Chief Lawrence P. O’Dea III ordered Thursday additional patrols citywide, specifically focusing on traffic safety.

Officers will be conducting more stops for traffic violations and will be discussing traffic safety with Portland drivers.

“Our goal is to increase community safety and change behavior with it comes to road users,’ said Chief O’Dea.

In the last 12 days, 12 people have been hit by cars in the Portland metro area.

A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a U-Haul truck Thursday afternoon on Southeast 48th Avenue and Powell Boulevard Thursday.

A 10-year-old boy was also killed while stepping into traffic Monday morning in Gresham.

