Portland author Beverly Cleary turns 100

Famed author Beverly Cleary was born right here in Oregon and grew up in northeast Portland.

Cleary is now getting ready to celebrate a major milestone. She turns 100 on April 12.

The author, who drew major inspiration from her Portland neighborhood, is being honored in a huge way.

Learn more about celebrations and the Beverly Cleary documentary at OPB.org/BeverlyCleary.

