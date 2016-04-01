Oregon Lottery issues scam warning

The Oregon Lottery is warning that scammers have been preying on people by saying that they have won the lottery, and for a few hundred dollars and some personal or banking information, the prize could be yours.

"The Oregon Lottery was recently notified by a player stating that someone from the Oregon Lottery called to inform her she had won $75 million and a Mercedes Benz," said Lottery spokesman Chuck Baumann.

"The caller told her that all she needed to do to receive her prize was provide personal information to the caller. Luckily the player recognized the caller was asking for an unusual level of personal information and ended the call. Scammers often ask for identifying personal or financial information, which you should not share if you do not know who is calling."

If a person does not have a ticket for the game in question, there is no way for them to win a prize from that game according to the Oregon Lottery.

Recently, scammers have been using the name of the Publisher's Clearing House according to the Oregon Lottery.

The Department of Justice suggests and encourages people to not answer phone calls if you do not recognize the caller’s phone number.

By letting the incoming call to go to a phone’s voicemail, the call can be reviewed and deleted if it is a scam.

If you or someone you know received a phone call, letter, or email notifying that you have won a prize, you can submit a request on the Oregon Department of Justice online complaint form, or the Oregon Attorney General’s consumer hotline at 1-877-877-9392.

