Three Linn Co. men charged with kidnapping of family member

Three men were arrested Thursday on accusations that they kidnapped a 24-year-old female family member.

Linn County emergency dispatchers received a call just before 8:30 p.m. from Zackary Graeber reporting that his girlfriend, Austin Routon, was kidnapped by three men.

Graeber reported that during the kidnapping, a gunshot was fired near the Yellow Bottom Campground, which is east of Sweet Home.

Deputies said at approximately 10 p.m., Routon contacted the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and said she was at her mother’s address just outside of Albany.

She was taken to an area hospital for minor bruising and scrapes.

Deputies located the three suspects and arrested Richard Foster, 61, Charles Foster, 58, and James Routon, 29, in north Albany, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Charles Foster is the father of the victim, Richard Foster is the uncle of the victim, and James Routon is the victim's husband.

Deputies learned the three men arrived at the campground near Yellow Bottom and got into a physical altercation with other campers. One of the men allegedly fired a gun into the air.

Richard and Charles Foster were charged with kidnapping II, and James Routon was charged with kidnapping II and domestic assault IV.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending according to deputies.

