Portland Winterhawks release GM/Head Coach Jamie Kompon

The Portland Winterhawks announced Friday that General Manager/Head Coach Jamie Kompon has been relieved of his duties.

"We'd like to thank Jamie for his hard work and dedication over the last two seasons," said Portland Winterhawks President Doug Piper. "We felt the best course of action for our long-term future was to make a change, and we will begin the process of searching for his replacement immediately."

During his two seasons with the Winterhawks, Kompon had a record of 77-54-8-5.

