Portland church hosts drag show fundraiser for LGBTQ community

A local church is embracing controversy this weekend with a fundraising event featuring performers in drag.

Senior Minister Michael Ellick of the First Congregational United Church of Christ said the idea came after recent protests at the church due to its openness to the LGBTQ community.

The event, called 'Drag Me to Church,' will benefit the Q Center, an LGBTQ community center in Portland.

The show will feature performances by cabaret group Caravan of Glam, which was featured on the TV show “America’s Got Talent” last year.

'Drag Me to Church' is this Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. There's a suggested $5 donation at the door.

