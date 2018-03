More takes you to Brix Tavern in Northwest Portland for today’s Guest List.

Photojournalist James Sparks has all the details on what the restaurant has to offer.

Brix Tavern is also part of Pints for Parkinson's this weekend!

You can find more information on the restaurant at BrixTavern.com.

