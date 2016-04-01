Gov. Kate Brown reminds sportscasters how to correctly pronounce Oregon

The Oregon State Women's Basketball team will compete in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, and Governor Kate Brown wanted to remind sportscasters how to correctly pronounce the name Oregon.

For the sportscasters getting ready to cover Sunday's @oregonstatewbb game, here's how to pronounce our state's name pic.twitter.com/pYn9oeLs1D — Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 1, 2016

This is the first time Oregon State has made it into the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. They take on number 1 ranked University of Connecticut on Sunday at 6 p.m.

