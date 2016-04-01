Police: Man drives stolen excavator 5 miles, damages machine and road

A man stole an excavator from a construction site on the southern Oregon coast and drove it five miles, causing extensive damage to the machine and the road, according to deputies.

The owner of Sixes River Trucking and Excavating Company reported that someone had stolen his Kobelco excavator from a job site six miles east of Highway 101 on Euchre Creek Road north of Gold Beach the night of March 21.

The excavator was found parked in the yard of a vacant property about five miles away. Deputies said someone broke open the excavator's door and then drove it on gravel and pavement roads.

Investigators said $45,000 in damage was done to the machine, while extensive damage was also found on Euchre Creek Road.

A suspect was not immediately identified. After receiving leads in the case, deputies arrested Thomas Aaron Remy, 47, on Thursday.

Deputies said Remy admitted stealing the excavator. He was booked in the Curry County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated theft and criminal mischief.

Remy was on conditional release from the Curry County Jail at the time of his arrest.

