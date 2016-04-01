Dashcam video shows I-5 chase that ends with arrest of Gresham murder suspects

Image from dashcam video of high-speed highway chase that ended with the arrest of three Gresham murder suspects. (Image courtesy Gresham PD)

Newly released dashcam video from a Gresham Police Department patrol car shows a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 that ended with the arrest of three murder suspects at gunpoint.

The chase began while police were investigating a deadly shooting in Gresham. Ravell Deshawn Sterling, 22, was shot and killed at Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street the afternoon of Feb. 5.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, a gold-colored Cadillac DeVille with Washington plates that matched the description of a car at the shooting scene was spotted heading north on Interstate 205.

The driver failed to stop for officers and a chase ensued on I-205 into Washington and then onto I-5 with speeds reaching 110 mph, according to court documents.

The dashcam video shows the chase coming to an end in Cowlitz County after spike strips and a PIT maneuver were used to stop the suspects' car.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies then surrounded the car at gunpoint.

Three suspects were arrested. Rony Celis, 32, of Renton Washington, Charles Moimoi, 20, of Seatac, Washington, and Clayton Harrell, 18, of Des Moines, Washington are facing murder charges.

A probable cause affidavit states two pistols were found in the car, both in "direct and immediate control of Moimoi," who was the front passenger in the car.

The affidavit states Moimoi told detectives he had intended to rob Sterling in Gresham, but it did not go as planned and he shot Sterling during an altercation in the car.

A witness told investigators he heard six gunshots and saw one person fall to the ground while another man continued shooting him, according to court documents.

Court documents state Sterling was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Moimoi and Celis are both in the Multnomah County Jail with trial dates set in April and May. Harrell is in the process of being extradited to Oregon.

