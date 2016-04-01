Oregon sees spike in unaffiliated voters choosing a party

By KRISTENA HANSEN

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The hot presidential election is apparently motivating a lot of Oregon voters who would otherwise be shut out of the state's closed May 17 primary to take steps that will let them choose a presidential candidate.

Data from the Oregon Secretary of State shows roughly 20,500 voters this year have switched to one of the three parties that can select a presidential candidate in the May contest. That's almost three times the number of voters who made a switch during the same timeframe in the 2008 presidential election.

Of this year's figure, about 16,670 registered as Democrats, 3,200 as Republicans and 700 as Independents.

Most of these voters were previously nonaffiliated, which makes up about one-quarter of registered voters in Oregon.

