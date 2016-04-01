Reunited Guns N' Roses making only Pacific NW tour stop in Seattle

Local fans hoping to see a reunited Guns N' Roses in concert will have to make a trek up to Seattle this summer.

The band, with founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan, announced a U.S. stadium tour Friday.

Guns N' Roses will not be performing in Oregon as part of the "Not in this Lifetime Tour." The closest the band will come to the Portland metro area is CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The Seattle show is scheduled for Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale to the public April 8 at livenation.com.

The Seattle concert is among the last scheduled on the tour, which kicks off June 23 at Ford Field in Detroit.

