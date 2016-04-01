Police: Butane honey oil lab seized in Deschutes Co.

A traffic stop in January led to the investigation of a larger organization that was involved in the unlawful production of butane honey oil and marijuana in Deschutes County according to Oregon State Police.

In January, an Oregon State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota 4 Runner in Bend because the driver was using an electronic device. Officers found out that the driver, Trevor Thayer, 29, of Bend, had a suspended driver’s license.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 63 pounds of processed marijuana, according to Oregon State Police.

On Thursday, two search warrants were executed at two locations in Bend as a result of the investigation.

The first warrant was served at a home on Remington Drive.

Thayer, who lived in the home, was arrested for unlawful manufacture of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served another search warrant on Hamehook Road.

Total evidence seized from both homes was over 136 pounds of marijuana, 104 mature marijuana plants, a butane honey oil conversion lab, and other evidence of the drug organization.

According to Oregon State Police, two men living in the home, Thaddeus Petterson, 37, of Bend, and Jason Pittman, 32, of Bend were cited to appear in court for possession, delivery, and manufacture of marijuana.

The manufacture of Butane Honey Oil is extremely dangerous due to explosive hazards and is illegal by Oregon Revised State unless the manufacturer is a licensee or licensee representative according to deputies.

