Portland has its own hungry rodent: 'Pizza Squirrel' - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland has its own hungry rodent: 'Pizza Squirrel'

PORTLAND, OR

The famous Pizza Rat in New York City has a cousin in Portland! On Friday, a woman spotted a squirrel eating a slice of pizza on the sidewalk on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. 

Brooke Barker was able to capture the moment, and her fiancee posted it on YouTube, calling it the 'Pizza Squirrel'.

The squirrel managed to take the slice with them down the sidewalk and up a telephone pole!

