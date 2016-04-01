Gov. Kate Brown signs affordable housing bills

Governor Kate Brown signed three bills into law Friday to help combat Portland's rent crisis.

House Bill 4143, and Senate Bill 1533 and Senate Bill 1582 from the last legislative session address protecting tenants, zoning provisions and guidelines for affordable housing funding.

In the last five years, rent in Oregon has gone up 24 percent, almost double the national average.

The bills signed Friday look to keep housing affordable, requiring landlords to give 90-day notice of a rent increase instead of 30, and preventing rent from being increased during the first year for month-to-month tenants.

But people living in Portland say way more needs to be done.

"It feels so tenuous when you know that at any moment you could only have three months to move your entire life again and that's just not enough time if you want to build community and get to know your neighbors,” Eric Eisberg with the Portland Tenants United said. “I'm lucky that I don't have a family. If I had a family I don't know what I'd do sometimes."

Eisberg said a rally is scheduled for outside Multnomah County Office on April 7, where protesters will be calling for a rent freeze across the county.

