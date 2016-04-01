Beaverton School District superintendent accepts position in Georgia

The superintendent of the Beaverton School District has taken another position in Georgia.

According to the Beaverton School District, Doctor Jeff Rose will become the Superintendent of Fulton County Schools.

"I am honored by the school board's confidence in me and pledge to devote my expertise and energy to serving the students, staff and community of Fulton County Schools," said Dr. Rose. "I am extremely motivated by Fulton's past success as well as the opportunities to improve in the future. While I'll miss my work in Beaverton, I believe this move is what is right for me professionally and personally."

This comes as he is making the final decisions of the controversial topic of boundary changes coming to the Beaverton School District.

Doctor Rose’s last day will be in June 2016.

