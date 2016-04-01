OHA releases analysis of cancer rates around glass companies

The Oregon Health Authority released an analysis of cancer rates near a pair of Portland glass companies Friday as nearby residents continue looking for answers after tests earlier this year showed elevated levels of heavy metals.

The OHA looked at rates of lung and bladder cancer in five-year increments from 1999 to 2013. These two cancers are the diseases most often tied to exposures of the heavy metals cadmium and arsenic, which are often used in custom glass building.

The report looked at cases around Bullseye Glass Company and Uroboros Glass, where environmental testing found the higher levels of the heavy metals.

The analysis shows the cancer rates were mostly consistent with expectations, except for one five-year period from 1999 to 2003 when there was a small but statistically significant increase in cases of bladder cancer.

OHA did point out that data only showed the number of the specific cases, but it did not state any specific cause for any of the cases.

The full report is available online on the OHA website at Public.Health.Oregon.gov.

