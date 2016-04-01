Teen arrested for double stabbing: 'How much time am I going to do for this?'

Alan Gibson, 15, was in court Friday, one day after police say the Hillsboro teen stabbed a former friend over a fight the two were having on Facebook. (KPTV)

The suspect accused of stabbing two teens outside of his own home in Hillsboro Thursday is just a teenage boy himself, and court documents revealed Friday that the incident may have happened because of a fight on Facebook.

Alan Gibson,15, is now facing attempted murder and assault charges. Investigators say he is being tried as an adult because of the nature of the charges.

Court documents revealed that when he was arrested, Gibson asked police, “How much time am i going to do for this?”

Those documents also show one of the victims in this case told police he used to be friends with Gibson when they went to school together. But they recently began fighting on Facebook, but the teen did not elaborate on what the fight was about.

The victim said he and Gibson agreed to meet after school at Gibson’s house on Southeast Rancho Street Thursday, so they could end their argument. The victim decided to bring another friend along for support, according to those documents.

When they got to the home, Gibson’s father answered the door, so the victim told police they began talking about the Facebook fight. The court documents then note while the victim and Gibson’s father were talking, Gibson ran out of the house, tackled the victim and allegedly began stabbing him in the stomach, hip and leg.

The victim’s friend then tried to help and wound up getting stabbed twice. The two were able to get away and ran down the street, while yelling for someone to call 911.

Police believe they found the knife used in the attack on a lamp table right next to the entry way of Gibson’s home. They said it was a folding style knife, covered in blood, that still had the three-inch blade open, according to court documents.

Gibson did not enter a plea Friday, but will be back in court April 8.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok.

