Wild turkeys overrun Lebanon

Residents of Lebanon are dealing with some unwelcome feathered guests as wild turkeys continue to flood the town, climbing on cars and even blocking traffic. (KPTV)

People in Lebanon are trying to answer the question, "Why did the turkey cross the road?"

Wild turkeys keep popping up on roads and freeways there, causing problems for drivers.

At first, it all sounds kind of funny, but police say it's actually turning into a big safety concern because these turkey's don't seem to be scared of traffic.

It's become such an issue that someone even created a Facebook page called "Where in the world are the wild turkeys in Lebanon Oregon."

On the page people are posting pictures and videos of these turkeys on perched on top of cars, walking downtown and in the middle of busy streets. That is what is causing the most concern.

Officer David Albanese with the Lebanon Police Department said one turkey seems to be particularly bold and literally stops traffic on the freeway. No one can seem to catch the pesky poultry and police worry that someone could get hurt.

"Once that turkey hits the roadway, we're getting dozens of calls for this animal,” Officer Albanese said. “People, again very well meaning, thinking that it's injured but it's not, or it's in the roadway and it's been hit. But actually It's been very elusive. it has no fear of traffic and nobody's actually hit it yet."

Officers say if a driver sees a turkey on the highway, they should not get out of their car to shoo it away or anything like that. Just gradually slow down and try to avoid it.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.