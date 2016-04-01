Man who murdered ex-girlfriend in Raleigh Hills sentenced to prison

The deadly shooting happened at the Broadmoor Manor Apartments in Raleigh Hills in November 2014.

Daniel Wyant, 2014 jail booking photo. Investigators said he shot himself under the chin after shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.

A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend as she moved out of their Raleigh Hills apartment was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

A jury found 50-year-old Daniel Wyant guilty of murder on March 23.

He was arrested in November 2014 after deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Broadmoor Manor Apartments on the 7000 block of Southwest Brentwood Street.

Monica VanLaer, 34, was found dead at the scene.

According to court documents, VanLaer and Wyant lived together in an apartment starting around July 2014. Family members said the relationship deteriorated by September and VanLaer began living with her sister.

On Nov. 2, 2014, VanLaer returned to the apartment with a group of family members to finish moving out.

A probable cause affidavit states Wyant was in the apartment, despite being asked not to be there by VanLaer.

The affidavit states Wyant shot VanLaer at least three times with a handgun at close range in front of her family members.

Wyant then shot himself under the chin, but he survived his injuries.

VanLaer's family members spoke in court before Wyant was sentenced Friday.

"I wanted to see his face. I wanted him to understand how I felt. All these other fine people commented on Monica's virtues, he didn't care about that, he didn't care about how good a person she was, how many people she loved and loved her," said Steve VanLaer, Monica VanLaer's father.

Wyant must serve a minimum of 25 years before becoming eligible for parole. If he is ever paroled, he will be on post-prison supervision for the rest of his life. He was ordered to have no future contact with the victim's family and he is prohibited from possessing guns.

VanLaer's sister provided a statement to FOX 12 saying, "If anything positive could come from this experience, we hope to raise awareness for domestic violence."

"Today, the man who murdered Monica was sentenced to life in prison. Unfortunately no amount of time will bring Monica back to us. We are speaking about this today in hopes that it may save even one life from this form of violence. Domestic violence does not always present itself as bruises and scars. If anyone out there feels threatened, scared, or trapped by their significant other please do not give up reaching out for help. There are services out there willing to do whatever it takes to keep you safe."

