Two teens arrested in Vancouver carjacking case plead guilty to robbery

Two teens pleaded guilty to robbery after carjacking a man outside a Vancouver Motel 6 and crashing his SUV in February.

Two teens arrested in a Vancouver carjacking case pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

Mik'l Sandoval, 15, pleaded guilty Thursday. Donnie Rodgers, 16, pleaded guilty on March 22. Both suspects made their pleas in juvenile court.

They were arrested in February after police said three teens jumped into a car in a Motel 6 parking lot in Vancouver and demanded the keys from the 50-year-old victim.

Court documents state when the driver couldn't find his keys right away, one of the teens put him in a chokehold while the others punched him at least 20 times.

The victim was ordered to get into the back seat of his SUV, but he opened the hatch and jumped out before the suspects got too far, according to court documents.

The teens crashed the SUV and attempted to run away. Sandoval and Rodgers were caught, while the third teen got away.

Sandoval and Rodgers were each sentenced to two years in juvenile detention.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.