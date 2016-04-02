Sea turtle rescued from Cannon Beach treated for 'the Bends'

Tucker, an olive ridley sea turtle rescued from Cannon Beach, is receiving hyperbaric treatments in Seattle to fight a type of gas bubble disease. (Fox NewsEdge)

A sea turtle rescued on the Oregon coast is now receiving experimental treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

Tucker was found stranded in Cannon Beach during the severe weather the coast experienced back in December.

The sea turtle is now being treated in Seattle, where veterinarians said he has a condition similar to "the Bends."

James Holm with the Virginia Mason Center for Hyperbaric Medicine said Tucker is the first non-human to receive this treatment for decompression sickness in divers.

"It’s my first turtle,” he explained. “We do treat divers, about 40 divers a year with gas bubble disease, which is some variant of what he has, where they go in the chamber and compress the bubble.”

Tucker had his first treatment earlier this week, and is received tests Friday to see if it worked.

Tucker is an olive ridley sea turtle. Once considered the most abundant sea turtle in the world, olive ridleys are now an endangered species.

