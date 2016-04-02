Clark Co. Licensing offices improve security after break-ins

According to Clark County, three of its vehicle licensing subagent offices were broken into last week.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said no personal documents were stolen.

Kimsey said the Orchards Auto License was struck first, then Hazel Dell Auto License and the third was Eastside Auto License in Camas.

Business owners at Orchards and Hazel Dell said they did not have security cameras during the crime.

“Licensing offices are totally changing,” Orchards Auto License owner Sheila Damis said. “We’re getting big security.”

Kimsey said in addition to the main licensing office on Franklin Street, there are nine storefront vehicle licensing stores throughout Clark County. He adds, there people can get titles and registrations for a variety of motorized and non-motorized vehicles and vessels.

