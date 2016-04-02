Portlanders soak in sunny weather

Sidewalks in Portland were packed Friday night as residents soaked up the spring weather. (KPTV)

Portlanders came out of hibernation Friday, celebrating the first taste of summer with ice cream, dinner on the patio and just enjoying the sunshine outdoors along Portland’s 23rd Street.

“When the sun is out you have to get out,” Martine Coblentz said as she enjoyed an ice cream outside Salt and Straw with her child. “You just have to soak it in -- you never know when it’s going to start raining again.”

For many, it’s a boost in spirit, and local merchants are enjoying the boost in sales.

“When I wake up in the morning and see the sun out, I usually know it’s going to be a busy day here,” St. Honore’s manager Duncan Lindsay said. “Business gets really busy when it’s nice out and we have tables out here.”

It was busy indeed Friday evening, as thousands flocked to the streets wearing shorts, sunglasses and sandals – a sense of urgency to embrace the warm weather while it lasts.“We’re taking advantage of warm weather and seeing all the people,” Coblentz said.

Many are hoping the weather sticks around for the season.

“Summer is on the way and it’s a good feeling,” Lindsay said.

