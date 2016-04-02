Police: Driver killed in crash near Johnson Creek Blvd.

The Major Crash Team responded to a crash near Johnson Creek Boulevard and Southeast 37th Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Central Precinct Officers received a call just before 5:15 a.m. that a smaller compact car had crossed the roadway and ran into a telephone pole.

Police identified the driver as Gyula Hatos, 54, of Portland.

The cause of death has not been determined because there did not appear to be any traumatic injuries, according to police.

Traffic Division investigators are waiting for further medical information as part of the investigation, according to police.

