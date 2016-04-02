PBOT: Lanes closed on SE Holgate Blvd. during road repairs Saturday

Street improvements will require lane closures on Southeast Holgate Boulevard from Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard to Southeast 15th Avenue Saturday according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews repave .66 miles of road.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to SE 17th Avenue for the duration of the project, according to PBOT.

PBOT is advising the public to travel cautiously, observe all lane closures and directions by reader boards and flaggers, and use alternate routes if possible.

