Passerby alerts homeowner to fence fire in Hillsboro - KPTV - FOX 12

Passerby alerts homeowner to fence fire in Hillsboro

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Hillsboro Fire Department Twitter Courtesy: Hillsboro Fire Department Twitter
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A fence fire forced six people out of their home on Northwest Connell Avenue Saturday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said the owner of the home was alerted to the fire by a passerby knocking on his front door.

The homeowner went to the back door, saw the flames well above the top of the fence, and told his wife to call 911 as he got the rest of the family out of the house.

When crews arrived, they found the fence on fire with flames reaching into a nearby tree.

According to the Hillsboro Fire Department PIO, the fire was contained to the fence and surrounding items. 

The fence was heavily damaged, and the home suffered minor smoke damage.

Nobody was hurt, according to fire crews.

An investigator is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.