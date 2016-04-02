Passerby alerts homeowner to fence fire in Hillsboro

A fence fire forced six people out of their home on Northwest Connell Avenue Saturday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

HFD investigator is on scene interviewing the home owner and working to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/9VlLBVokFj — Hillsboro Fire Dept (@HillsboroFire) April 2, 2016

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said the owner of the home was alerted to the fire by a passerby knocking on his front door.

The homeowner went to the back door, saw the flames well above the top of the fence, and told his wife to call 911 as he got the rest of the family out of the house.

When crews arrived, they found the fence on fire with flames reaching into a nearby tree.

According to the Hillsboro Fire Department PIO, the fire was contained to the fence and surrounding items.

The fence was heavily damaged, and the home suffered minor smoke damage.

Nobody was hurt, according to fire crews.

An investigator is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.