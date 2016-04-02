Abby's Closet hosts 12th annual Prom Gown Giveaway

More than two thousand girls flooded into the Oregon Convention Center Saturday on the hunt for the perfect prom dress at an unbeatable price: free.

Abby’s Closet is holding its 12th annual Prom Gown Giveaway. The event helps girls dress for formal events: free gowns and accessories for those who might otherwise not be able to attend prom.

“This event is absolutely amazing for people who can’t afford their own prom dresses,” said Mackenzie Kennedy, who came to find a dress for her first prom.

She was one of the first people to arrive in hopes of getting first selection of dresses.

“Got up at four o’clock -- out the door at 5:30 and here by 5:45,” Kennedy said.

The event ran Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 7,000 prom dresses ranging from sizes 0-26 will be featured at the event this year.

All of the dresses have been donated to Abby’s Closet throughout the year by various individuals and retail shops across the country.

The nonprofit was started 12 years ago in the Portland area by mother-daughter founders Sally and Abby England.

Abby said she wants girls of all incomes to be able to experience prom and feel beautiful on their special night. The event itself already does a pretty good job at that.

“Even if you don’t know somebody they will run up to you and be like, ‘Oh my god you look beautiful.’ They will do anything to tell you and let you know you are gorgeous."

Over 2200 prom dresses were given away last year to women from more than 200 different high schools around Oregon and southwest Washington.

The event is free and open to the public.

High school students must present their student ID or proof of high school registration to enter the event and receive their free dress and accessory.

