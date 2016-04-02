Washington Co. Sheriff's Office participates in 'Scooping with a Sheriff'

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are raising money for local elementary school students by scooping ice cream Saturday.

From 12-4 p.m., representatives from the Sheriff’s Office scooped ice cream at the Aloha Baskin Robbins on Southwest Farmington Road to raise money to purchase back-to-school supplies.

While deputies are scooping, customers will have the opportunity to donate money to purchase the supplies.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Aloha Baskin Robbins owner Steve Leitz are eager to help kids start the 2016/2017 school year off on the right foot.

