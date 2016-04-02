Fugitive arrested in TX for Southern Oregon murder

After a five-month long manhunt, Marshall McKenna, 24, was taken into custody in Texas, according to Oregon State Police.

He became a suspect in an October 2015 murder investigation after police found Roger Huntington, 43, of Crescent City dead in the back of his Chevy Trailblazer near the Lake Selmac Boat Ramp in Josephine County.

Detectives had arrested two suspects, Blake Shibley and Carroll Ballard two days later and were charged with murder and robbery.

McKenna was taken into custody early Saturday morning with the joint efforts of the US Marshals- Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force, US Marshals - Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

