Erin Brockovich addresses air quality in Portland

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich spoke at Revolution Hall Saturday about Portland’s air quality.

“We need to know actual levels to have better understanding,” Brockovich said. “So we can reassure the state that they’re safe. I don’t think that’s asking for much.”

In recent months Oregon Department of Environmental detected dangerously high levels of heavy metals around two Portland glass factories. Since then, both Bullseye Glass and Uroboros Glass Studios report they’ve made changes. After new testing, experts said the risks to the public have gone down.

“The damage is done,” Brockovich said. She recommends the government to be more transparent and said, “We need oversight and more enforcement.”

Since the DEQ findings were released several months ago, Brockovich said she is seeing a “social revolution” and people are working to find more information to help themselves.

Brockovich said she’s collaborating with EastSide Portland Air Coalition to help the community.

