McCollum has 24 points, Blazers beat Heat 110-93

By MALIKA ANDREWS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - C.J. McCollum had 24 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Miami Heat 110-93 Saturday night for their seventh straight home win.

Despite the loss, the Heat still clinched a playoff spot after the Chicago Bulls fell 94-90 to Detroit earlier in the evening. Miami came into the game tied for the third seed in the East but dropped to sixth with the loss.

The Blazers made 10 3-pointers to break a franchise record for 3-pointers in a season with 808. They are in sixth place in the Western Conference and have not clinched a playoff spot yet.

Damian Lillard did not play in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points for the Blazers. Gerald Henderson came off the bench to score 17 points.

Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 21 points and 13 assists.

