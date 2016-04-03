Soccer star Abby Wambach arrested for DUII in Portland

Retired U.S. Women’s soccer star Abby Wambach said her recent DUII arrest is “all on me.”

The famed striker and U.S. gold medalist apologized to her family, friends and fans in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

Portland police charged Wambach with a DUII late Saturday night after they said she ran a red light just a few miles from her Northwest Portland home.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Wambach wrote. “Those that know me, know that I have always demanded excellence from myself. I have let myself and others down.”

She was arrested at Southwest 14th Ave. and Taylor St. Police said she was spotted by an officer driving illegally through the intersection. She was pulled over shortly after and investigators said she failed a field sobriety test and then blew over the .08 legal limit in a breath test.

In her Facebook post Wambach said she was leaving dinner at a friend’s house when she got arrested. She was booked in Multnomah County Jail and later released.

Nobody answered the door at Wambach’s Northwest Portland home, but neighbors said they’ll still be rooting for her.

“I know her two ways,” said Steve Buhaly. “I’m a fan of women’s soccer -- and she’s one of the great ones. And she’s a neighbor of ours -- she’s just another person who is a good friendly neighbor.”

Wambach said she’ll do whatever it takes to “ensure my horrible mistakes are never repeated.”

Buhaly said he hopes the incident won’t come to define Wambach.

“I wish her well in this whole deal, and it’s probably too bad -- but I think she’s a wonderful person and a great representative to have,” Buhaly said.

Wambach was the 2012 FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and is a six time U.S. Soccer Female athlete of the year. The 35-year-old retired in December, having scored more goals in her career than anybody else in the world.

See Wambach's full Facebook statement here:

