Police: Nearly 4 dozen shots fired in Piedmont Neighborhood

Nearly four dozen shots were fired in a shooting in the Piedmont Neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

North Precinct officers responded to the area of North Albina Avenue and Ainsworth Street just before 1 a.m. after multiple calls to 911 reporting gunfire.

Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire in the street and damage to three homes.

No injuries were reported, according to Portland Police.

One of the homes has been shot at in the past, and an associated person was a shooting victim several months ago.

Police said witnesses described hearing a car speeding out of the area after the gunfire.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to assist and look at the crime scene.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.