Police: Convicted felon arrested after gun found during traffic stop

A convicted felon faces multiple charges after a gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

An officer stopped a car at North Broadway and North Williams Avenue after catching the driver going 82 mph in a 50 mph zone on I-5 at 1:08 a.m.

The driver, 23-year-old Alonte Richey, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, and was arrested for DUII according to police.

During a search of the car, officers found a loaded handgun inside.

Richey was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving, and DUII.

