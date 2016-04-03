Police: Woman arrested after throwing fake handgun off overpass

A woman was arrested Saturday night after Portland Police said she was walking around with a replica handgun, and threw it over an overpass when officers tried to stop her.

Central Precinct officers responded to Southwest 13th Avenue and Burnside Street at around 10:20 p.m. on the report that a person in their 20s was seen outside of the Crystal Ballroom loading a handgun.

Officers later found the suspect and could see she was holding the handgun under her arm.

According to police, the suspect saw officers and began to walk westbound on the sidewalk across I-405.

Officers gave her verbal commands to stop, but she continued walking across the freeway overpass, according to police.

Once she reached the west side of the overpass, she tossed the handgun over the wall and onto the shoulder of the freeway below.

When she continued to ignore commands and not show her hands to officers, an officer deployed a Taser and she was taken into custody.

Officers found the handgun, and learned that the gun was a toy replica.

Juliette Muise, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct the second degree and interfering with a peace officer, according to police.

Muise also had an outstanding warrant for assaulting public safety officer.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.