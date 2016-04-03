Oregon State falls to UConn 80-51 in the Final Four

Courtesy: The Associated Press

The Oregon State Women’s Basketball Team is making their first appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis Sunday.

Oregon State up against No. 1 ranked University of Connecticut.

Sydney Wiese hit all three free throws to make the score 17-26 after the first quarter.

.@swiesebaby24 hits all three free throws and it's a nine point game. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/ReKwrXod6Q — Oregon State WBB (@OregonStateWBB) April 3, 2016

Weisner hit a three to make the score 32-24 UConn.

UConn 32, Oregon State 24 | 5:32 2nd Quarter



Weisner from DOWNTOWN!#GoBeavs — Oregon State WBB (@OregonStateWBB) April 3, 2016

At halftime, Oregon State was trailing the Huskies 47-26.

A lot of fight left in these Beavers.



20 more minutes.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/CrMXGyfjEE — Oregon State WBB (@OregonStateWBB) April 3, 2016

At the end of the 3rd quarter UConn increased the lead and were ahead 64-41.

In the end Oregon State lost to UConn 80-51, ending the season for the Beavers.

So much pride in what these women have accomplished this year. Aren’t enough words.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/DDd22DQAIa — Oregon State WBB (@OregonStateWBB) April 3, 2016

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.