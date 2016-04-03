Oregon State falls to UConn 80-51 in the Final Four - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State falls to UConn 80-51 in the Final Four

The Oregon State Women’s Basketball Team is making their first appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis Sunday.

Oregon State up against No. 1 ranked University of Connecticut.

Sydney Wiese hit all three free throws to make the score 17-26 after the first quarter.

Weisner hit a three to make the score 32-24 UConn.

At halftime, Oregon State was trailing the Huskies 47-26.

At the end of the 3rd quarter UConn increased the lead and were ahead 64-41.

In the end Oregon State lost to UConn 80-51, ending the season for the Beavers.

